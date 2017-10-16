Crime
October 16, 2017 4:55 pm
Updated: October 16, 2017 4:57 pm

Man faces over 330 charges after firearms, massive amount of carfentanil found at Pickering home

By News Anchor  AM640

Durham Regional Police seized $13 million worth of carfentanil from a Pickering home in late September.

Handout / Durham Regional Police Service
A A

Police have now identified a substance, that was found alongside over 30 guns at a Pickering home back in September, as the deadly street drug carfentanil.

Durham Regional Police said fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm alert at a residence on Liatris Drive, near Brock and Taunton roads, on Sept. 20.

A man was charged with over 330 charges in September after Durham police seized 33 guns and other prohibited devices from a Pickering home.

Handout / Durham Regional Police Service

Firefighters noticed a suspicious substance in the basement and alerted police to investigate further.

While executing a search warrant, officers seized 53 kilograms of the unidentified substance, 33 guns and other prohibited devices, such as overcapacity magazines.

Maisum Ansari, 33, of Oshawa was charged with 337 firearm-related offences.

READ MORE: Death of Barrie, Ont., man, 26, may be linked to carfentanil: police

Durham police stated in a press release on Monday that laboratory results from Health Canada confirmed 42 kilograms of the substance was positively identified as carfentanil.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl, but is 100 times more potent.

Police said the total seizure equals 420,000 doses of carfentanil with a street value estimated at $13 million. It’s believed to be the largest seizure of the drug in the country.

READ MORE: Toronto Fire Services now equipped with naloxone kits for opioid overdose

In addition to the firearm-related charges, Ansari now faces a charge of possession of carfentanil for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5802 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With file from The Canadian Press.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carfentanil
carfentanyl
Charges
Crime
Drugs
Durham Police
Durham Regional Police Service
Firearms
Guns
Opioid
Oshawa
Pickering

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News