Man faces over 330 charges after firearms, massive amount of carfentanil found at Pickering home

Police have now identified a substance, that was found alongside over 30 guns at a Pickering home back in September, as the deadly street drug carfentanil.

Durham Regional Police said fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm alert at a residence on Liatris Drive, near Brock and Taunton roads, on Sept. 20.

Firefighters noticed a suspicious substance in the basement and alerted police to investigate further.

While executing a search warrant, officers seized 53 kilograms of the unidentified substance, 33 guns and other prohibited devices, such as overcapacity magazines.

Maisum Ansari, 33, of Oshawa was charged with 337 firearm-related offences.

Durham police stated in a press release on Monday that laboratory results from Health Canada confirmed 42 kilograms of the substance was positively identified as carfentanil.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl, but is 100 times more potent.

Police said the total seizure equals 420,000 doses of carfentanil with a street value estimated at $13 million. It’s believed to be the largest seizure of the drug in the country.

In addition to the firearm-related charges, Ansari now faces a charge of possession of carfentanil for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5802 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With file from The Canadian Press.