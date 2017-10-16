Saskatoon court appearance for man guilty in $1.2M of farm equipment thefts

A Saskatchewan rancher charged with stealing more than $1.2 million in farm equipment and implements made a brief court appearance in Saskatoon on Monday.

Iain Stables appeared briefly in mental health court.

Stables pleaded guilty in August to 17 of the 29 charges laid against him in 2016.

The charges were laid after a search by RCMP of his Donovan-area farm, where police recovered machinery, including tractors, balers and trucks, from other farmers and four dealerships.

Stables is proceeding through a mental health strategy docket with the consent of the Crown.

The court is designated with helping accused people who are experiencing mental health difficulties.

Stables will be back in court on Nov. 20 after two reports were requested during his appearance on Monday.