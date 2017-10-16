Toronto driving school instructor accused of sexually assaulting teen student: police

Toronto police say a 56-year-old driving school instructor has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old student.

Police say the incident occurred while the girl was taking lessons from the instructor between September and October.

Abdul Wahab, 56, of Toronto, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.