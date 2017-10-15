Suspect wanted in connection with assault investigation

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation.

It is alleged that a man boarded a southbound Spadina streetcar on Sept. 17 and entered into an argument with a 50-year-old woman.

At one point, the suspect pushed the woman, which resulted in her falling on a small child.

The man then pushed the woman out of the streetcar and proceeded to pull a knife on her.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading southbound on Spadina Avenue.

He is described as being in his 20s, clean-shaven with a dark complexion, 6′ 2″ and a thin build.

He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black bandana on his head, a white hooded sweater, black jeans and white runners with an orange-colour design.

Officials are advising the public not to approach the suspect if located and to call 911 immediately.