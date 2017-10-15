Woman charged in unlicensed medical clinic investigation

A 19-year-old Toronto woman has been arrested in connection with an unlicensed medical clinic investigation.

In April 2017, Jingyi Wang allegedly posted advertisements her services, offering a cosmetic surgical procedure, under the name of “Dr Kitty”.

A woman responded to the advertisement and attended a home in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area where the surgery would be performed.

A few weeks after the surgery, the victim had developed an infection that would ultimately require corrective surgery from a licensed plastic surgeon.

The incident was later reported to police.

On Oct. 13, Jingyi Wang was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

She appeared in an Old City Hall courtroom on Saturday.