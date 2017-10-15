Special weather statement in effect: Strong wind gusts for GTA

A special weather statement is in effect for most of Southern Ontario due to a wind warning across some areas.

The wind is expected to reach speeds of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour with possible tree damage and power outages.

Environment Canada says wind gusts will be at the highest level in places like Niagara and Hamilton, where wind they could occasionally reach 90 kilometres per hour.

However, the wind is expected to taper off by Sunday evening but not before periods of rain and possible thunderstorms throughout the day.

The temperatures are expected to be cooler this coming week with a high of 12 degrees in the forecast for Monday.