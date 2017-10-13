Queen St. W. intersection closed for 3 weeks to allow for TTC track replacement

The City of Toronto and Toronto Transit Commission are giving a heads up to drivers and commuters on a three-week road closure affecting a downtown intersection.

Queen Street West at McCaul Street will be closed from 5 a.m. on Monday to the morning of Nov. 6 to allow for TTC tracks to be replaced at the intersection.

The TTC said streetcars will begin diverting ahead of the closure as of 5 a.m. on Sunday, although regular traffic will be allowed throughout the day.

On Sunday and Monday, 501/301 Queen streetcars will run between Sunnyside Loop and Neville Park Loop, diverting both ways via Spadina Avenue, King Street and Church Street.

The 501J Queen shuttle buses will run between Bathurst and Jarvis streets during this time, while the 301L Queen overnight shuttle buses will run between Long Branch Loop and Victoria Street.

On Monday, through to early November, the diversions for both streetcars and buses will see the 501J Queen and 301L Queen shuttle buses diverting eastbound via John Street, Adelaide Street and University Avenue, and westbound via Queen, Simcoe, Richmond and John Streets.

501L and 501M Queen routes will continue to run with buses as scheduled to accommodate ongoing work at Humber Loop.

The TTC has now cancelled and rescheduled a previously booked subway closure for this weekend on Line 1 between St. Clair and Lawrence stations.