October 13, 2017 9:59 am
Updated: October 13, 2017 10:01 am

3 men charged after violent robberies of massage parlours in Toronto

TORONTO – Police have arrested three men after two violent robberies of massage parlours in Toronto.

They allege three men invaded a home that operated as a massage parlour in the city’s west end around 4:30 a.m. last Saturday.

Police allege the men brandished handguns, stole cash and personal belongings and sexually assaulted a woman.

They say on Sept. 4, two men barged into a different massage parlour at a home in the city’s east end, allegedly forced a woman to the ground, assaulted her and stole cash.

Three Toronto-area men face robbery and other charges.

All appeared in court last week.

