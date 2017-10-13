3 men charged after violent robberies of massage parlours in Toronto

TORONTO – Police have arrested three men after two violent robberies of massage parlours in Toronto.
They allege three men invaded a home that operated as a massage parlour in the city’s west end around 4:30 a.m. last Saturday.
Police allege the men brandished handguns, stole cash and personal belongings and sexually assaulted a woman.
They say on Sept. 4, two men barged into a different massage parlour at a home in the city’s east end, allegedly forced a woman to the ground, assaulted her and stole cash.
Three Toronto-area men face robbery and other charges.
All appeared in court last week.
