Police looking for two men who attempted to rob a North Regina business
Regina police are looking for two men who attempted to rob a business in North Regina on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Albert Street North for a report of a robbery. When police arrived they were told two men carrying an unidentifiable weapon and a large bladed weapon were attempting to locate cash in the business.
The men were wearing masks on their faces and left the scene in a grey Ford F-150 truck.
The first suspect was described as roughly 5’10” – 6’ tall, around 170-180 pounds, wearing a black toque, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, gloves and a scar-type mask.
The second suspect is roughly 5’10”, around 180-200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, gloves and a pink bandana covering his face.
Police are asking anyone with information are asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
