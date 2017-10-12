Brandon teens arrested for attacking turkeys with golf clubs

Brandon police arrested two teenage boys Wednesday for chasing wild turkeys down Aberdeen Avenue last week.

The youths, 15-years-old and 16-years-old, reportedly followed the turkeys and swung golf clubs at them, attempting to harm the birds.

One turkey was struck and and suffered a leg injury.

“This is a very rare circumstance,” Sgt. Dave Andrew said.

“In my 17 years as a police officer, I’ve never heard of anybody chasing down turkeys with golf clubs. Certainly these young fellows, their intent was to injure and in fact they did injure one of the turkeys.”

The bird was captured by animal control officers and taken outside of the city, where it was released.

The teens were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and infliction of suffering under the Animal Care Act.

“Any time we receive reports of anybody trying to injure an animal with some intent, then yes, we will lay charges in those matters,” said Sgt. Andrew.

They were released from custody and will go to court in November.