We Day Alberta 2017 lineup unveiled by organizers

Organizers have unveiled some of the presenters, speakers and performers set to appear at the 2017 We Day Alberta event on Nov. 1 in Calgary.

The annual gathering, which celebrates the difference young people make through volunteerism, takes place in 19 cities across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

This year, those taking the stage include George Takei, Rick Hansen, Lindsay Ell, Karl Wolf, Rasheda Ali, Alexandre Trudeau and Spencer West

“This will be my 13th time taking the We Day stage,” Hansen said in a news release. “It’s thrilling to be back again with a stadium full of young active citizens who are forging a better future for us all.”

“I hope that each person attending We Day Alberta will come with an open heart and mind, and leave feeling inspired to collaborate, break down barriers and pay it forward to keep the WE Day momentum going all year round.”

In 2016, organizers said 16,000 students and educators from over 700 schools attended We Day Alberta.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield was one of the speakers who attended the 2016 event, along with performers Brett Kissel, Lindsay Ell and Classified.

In 2017, organizers anticipate there will be 20,000 youth and educators at the event.

We Day Alberta will take place at the Saddledome.