Store on Winnipeg’s Pembina Strip robbed by masked gunman Wednesday
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a business on Pembina Highway was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.
Police responded after 11 p.m. to reports of a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of Pembina. The victim said a masked-man armed with a gun demanded cash. The culprit managed to steal $1,000.
Officers said no one was injured.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.
