Crime
October 12, 2017 2:18 pm
Updated: October 12, 2017 2:30 pm

Store on Winnipeg’s Pembina Strip robbed by masked gunman Wednesday

By Online Producer  Global News
Jeremy Desrochers / File / Global News
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a business on Pembina Highway was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

Police responded after 11 p.m. to reports of a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of Pembina. The victim said a masked-man armed with a gun demanded cash. The culprit managed to steal $1,000.

Officers said no one was injured.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.

