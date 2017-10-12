Store on Winnipeg’s Pembina Strip robbed by masked gunman Wednesday

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a business on Pembina Highway was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

Police responded after 11 p.m. to reports of a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of Pembina. The victim said a masked-man armed with a gun demanded cash. The culprit managed to steal $1,000.

Officers said no one was injured.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.