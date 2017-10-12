Canada
October 12, 2017 12:53 pm

RCMP no longer using document that singled out Muslim asylum seekers

By Staff The Canadian Press

An RCMP officer standing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., advises migrants that they are about to illegally cross from Champlain, N.Y., and will be arrested, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says an RCMP questionnaire that singled out Muslim asylum seekers has been deemed inappropriate and taken out of circulation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Krupa

Charles Krupa/CP
A A

OTTAWA — A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says an RCMP questionnaire that singled out Muslim asylum seekers has been deemed inappropriate and taken out of circulation.

The questionnaire was used at the Quebec border crossing that saw an influx of thousands of asylum seekers from the U.S. this summer.

READ MORE: What happens to asylum seekers crossing illegally into Canada?

Among other things, the questionnaire asked opinions about freedom of religious practice, head coverings associated with Muslim women and terrorist groups with mainly Muslim members.

A copy of the questionnaire was given to The Canadian Press by Toronto lawyer Clifford McCarten.

WATCH: Trudeau says government reviewing asylum system following Edmonton terror incident

Public Safety Spokesman Scott Bardsley says the department was immediately concerned when it learned of the document because some questions were inappropriate and not consistent with government policy.

READ MORE: Number of asylum-seekers crossing into Canada skyrockets in July

Bardsley says the RCMP has suspended use of the questionnaire.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
asylum seekers canada
asylum seekers quebec
asylum seekers screening
Asylum-seekers
muslim asylum seekers
Ralph Goodale
RCMP
rcmp asylum seekers
RCMP asylum seekers screening

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News