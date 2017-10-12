RCMP no longer using document that singled out Muslim asylum seekers

OTTAWA — A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says an RCMP questionnaire that singled out Muslim asylum seekers has been deemed inappropriate and taken out of circulation.

The questionnaire was used at the Quebec border crossing that saw an influx of thousands of asylum seekers from the U.S. this summer.

Among other things, the questionnaire asked opinions about freedom of religious practice, head coverings associated with Muslim women and terrorist groups with mainly Muslim members.

A copy of the questionnaire was given to The Canadian Press by Toronto lawyer Clifford McCarten.

Public Safety Spokesman Scott Bardsley says the department was immediately concerned when it learned of the document because some questions were inappropriate and not consistent with government policy.

Bardsley says the RCMP has suspended use of the questionnaire.