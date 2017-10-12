Winnipeg man charged after confrontation at HSC regarding gun call

A 32 year-old has been charged after police were called to the Health Sciences Centre for reports of a man with a handgun.

Officers were called to the hospital at 700 William Ave. at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police learned that the suspect confronted a man not previously known to him outside the hospital. The confrontation escalated with the suspect eventually pulling out what seemed to be a handgun and pointing it at him.

The suspect was detained in custody after being located around the same area shortly after. The firearm was found to be a modified imitation weapon.

Gregory Charles Klyne has been charged with Possess Weapon.