Edmonton Eskimos receiver Brandon Zylstra honoured with another CFL Top Performer award

Another week and another honour for Edmonton Eskmios receiver Brandon Zylstra. The 24-year-old was named a Shaw CFL Top Peformer of the Week on Wednesday.

Zylstra caught seven passes for 201 yards and scored a touchdown in the Eskimos 42-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Day, ending a six-game losing streak.

Zylstra recorded his league-leading eighth 100 yard receiving game and is second in the CFL in receiving yards with 1,335 yards, trailing only Greg Ellingson of the Ottawa Redblacks.

Quarterback Trevor Harris of the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli were also named Top Performers of the Week.

The Eskimos will return to practice on Thursday and host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.

The Eskimos will return to practice on Thursday and host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.