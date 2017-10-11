Edmonton sports

October 11, 2017 1:26 pm

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Brandon Zylstra honoured with another CFL Top Performer award

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Edmonton Eskimos' Brandon Zylstra makes a catch as Montreal Alouettes' Greg Henderson defends during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Monday, October 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Another week and another honour for Edmonton Eskmios receiver Brandon Zylstra. The 24-year-old was named a Shaw CFL Top Peformer of the Week on Wednesday.

Zylstra caught seven passes for 201 yards and scored a touchdown in the Eskimos 42-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Day, ending a six-game losing streak.

READ MORE: Eskimos end 6-game losing run; eliminate Alouettes with 42-24 win

Zylstra recorded his league-leading eighth 100 yard receiving game and is second in the CFL in receiving yards with 1,335 yards, trailing only Greg Ellingson of the Ottawa Redblacks.

LISTEN: Brandon Zylstra highlights from Thanksgiving Day

Quarterback Trevor Harris of the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli were also named Top Performers of the Week.

The Eskimos will return to practice on Thursday and host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is 5pm, 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30pm.

