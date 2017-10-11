Canada
October 11, 2017 9:14 am
Updated: October 11, 2017 9:16 am

Toronto Pearson Airport’s striking ground crew workers reach tentative new deal with Swissport

By Web Writer  Global News

Members of Teamsters Local 419 strike at Toronto Pearson Airport

Cindy Pom / Global News
The union representing 700 Swissport workers at Toronto Pearson International Airport has reached a tentative deal to end the work stoppage that has gone on since late July.

Christopher Monette, Director of Communications for Teamsters Canada, told Global News the union agreed to the tentative agreement yesterday but the date for the vote has not yet been set.

The strike will continue until then, but Monette said there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Swissport services 30 airlines at the airport, including Air Transat, Sunwing Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa.

The workers, which include baggage and cargo handlers, cabin cleaners and other ground staff walked off the job 10 weeks ago after 95 per cent of the members rejected the company’ s offer at the time.

They later rejected another offer in late August.

Their concerns included pay and benefits cuts, scheduling issues, and what their union calls a lack of respect from Swissport managers.

The terms of the new offer have not been disclosed by either side.

With files from The Canadian Press

 

 

