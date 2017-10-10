Sask. Foster Family Association looking for more help in Regina

Despite a recent increase in the number of foster homes in Saskatchewan, the province has been experiencing a steady decline over the past five years. The Saskatchewan Foster Families Association (SFFA) said this has been happening in most jurisdictions across North America.

In response, the SFFA is launching a new public awareness campaign in Regina to encourage interested individuals and families to consider fostering vulnerable infants and sibling groups so they can stay together.

“The initial campaigns targeted communities throughout Saskatchewan and as a result, we have increased the number of foster families in those areas and across the entire province,” SFFA executive director Deb Davies said. “However, there are babies and sibling groups in Regina that also need a safe and loving home.”

The SFFA said that the need for foster homes remains very high in certain areas of the province.

“Just under a year ago, we began providing our world-class training program for foster parents online,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said.

“We were the first in Canada to do so, and we are so pleased that the move to make training more convenient for busy families has resulted in an increase in the number of approved foster homes.”

Merriman echoed the need for foster families in Regina, and encouraged interested parties to apply.

“I first became a foster parent 35 years ago and I have to say that the program has evolved into a highly supportive network to provide the best care for vulnerable children while their families are in crisis. The one thing that hasn’t changed, however, is that the program is based on individuals and families helping other families,” Davies said.

More information can be found on becoming a foster parent by contacting the SFFA.