Online dating scams have cost Albertans $3.6M so far this year: RCMP

Alberta RCMP are warning daters to be careful in their online pursuit of love.

In a news release Tuesday, police said there has been a significant increase in online dating scams over the past few years and that often these crimes go unreported.

RCMP said 56 individuals have come forward since the beginning of 2017 to report online dating scams in Alberta.

“This accounts for a total net loss of over $3.6 million.”

RCMP believe the number of romance scams is probably much higher than the stated number since these types of crimes are typically under-reported due to the “substantial embarrassment often felt by victims.”

According to police, the most common ruses have the scammer making up an emergency that is often health-related, concerning either themselves or a family member.

“Scammers convince their victims that they are in love with them and persuade them into sending large sums of money for a variety of invented reasons.”

Const. Scott Noseworthy said certain age groups would feel the effects of these crimes more than others.

“This is the type of crime that can completely destroy a person’s life, especially for individuals over 50.”

Noseworthy said men and women over 50 comprise the most common age group targeted and they often “have less opportunity to rebuild and recover from the losses.”

RCMP listed some red flags to watch out for from online suitors. Be wary of someone:

Claiming to be from your area but is living or travelling abroad; (Source: Get Cyber Safe)

Expressing strong feelings for you after very little time; (Source: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre)

Saying they can’t meet in person due to a tragic event; (Source: Get Cyber Safe)

Making plans to meet but then coming up with excuses at the last minute;

Asking you for financial help, regardless of circumstance.