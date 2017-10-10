More flights from Kelowna to Toronto next summer
Air Canada is increasing its non-stop flights between Kelowna and Toronto next summer.
Beginning June 22, the airline will offer two non-stop flights daily throughout the 2018 summer season.
The A319 aircraft will depart Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at 8:25 p.m. EDT and arrive at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) at 10 p.m. PDT.
The plane will head back to Toronto at 10:55 p.m. PDT for a 6:07 a.m. EDT redeye arrival.
Air Canada will continue its non-stop service to Toronto which leaves Kelowna at 12:05 p.m. PDT and arrives at 7:13 p.m. EDT.
Return flights from Toronto leave at 9:25 p.m. EDT and arrive in Kelowna at 11:00 p.m. PDT.
WestJet offers one non-stop flight a day to Toronto from Kelowna which leave at 8:55 a.m. PDT, arriving in Toronto at 4:04 p.m. EDT.
The flight back from Toronto leaves at 6:05 p.m. EDT and arrives in Kelowna at 7:47 p.m. PDT.
