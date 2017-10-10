Canada
October 10, 2017 5:48 pm
Updated: October 10, 2017 6:03 pm

More flights from Kelowna to Toronto next summer

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Air Canada is increasing its non-stop flights between Kelowna and Toronto next summer.

Beginning June 22, the airline will offer two non-stop flights daily throughout the 2018 summer season.

The A319 aircraft will depart Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at 8:25 p.m. EDT and arrive at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) at 10 p.m. PDT.

The plane will head back to Toronto at 10:55 p.m. PDT for a 6:07 a.m. EDT redeye arrival.

Air Canada will continue its non-stop service to Toronto which leaves Kelowna at 12:05 p.m. PDT and arrives at 7:13 p.m. EDT.

Return flights from Toronto leave at 9:25 p.m. EDT and arrive in Kelowna at 11:00 p.m. PDT.

WestJet offers one non-stop flight a day to Toronto from Kelowna which leave at 8:55 a.m. PDT, arriving in Toronto at 4:04 p.m. EDT.

The flight back from Toronto leaves at 6:05 p.m. EDT and arrives in Kelowna at 7:47 p.m. PDT.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Canada
Kelowna
kelowna international airport
Okanagan
Toronto
YLW
YYZ

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News