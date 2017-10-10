Sprinklers on the balcony keep Penticton apartment fire from spreading

A fire that broke out on the deck of an apartment in Penticton spread into the roof and outside wall before it was put out.
The Penticton Fire Department got the call at 4:47 a.m. on Tuesday.
When crews arrived at 320 Brunswick Street at the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society apartment building, smoke and flames were visible from the second-floor balcony.
The blaze set off the outdoor sprinklers and extinguished most of the fire.
“Without those we can get fire spreading quickly, especially on balconies” Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forster said. “The problem is not so much that it goes into the units, it laps up into the upper floors and obviously can catch right up into the roof.”
RCMP said the family told them a guest was smoking on the deck about three hours before the fire broke out.
Three people and two cats escaped without injury.
The building was evacuated for about an hour to make sure the fire was completely out.
