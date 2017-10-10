Traffic
1 person suffers serious injury in Alberta crash

One person was sent to hospital in serious condition after a collision southeast of Edmonton on Monday.

Emergency services and police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and Township 510 at about 6:40 p.m.

The extent of the injuries of the person sent to hospital is not yet known.

Leduc RCMP said the cause of the collision is also not yet known.

 

