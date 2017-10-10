Weather
October 10, 2017 8:47 am

Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta Tuesday

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Snow moving into central Alberta this week could make driving difficult. Warnings have been issued.

Environment Canada
A A

A low pressure system moving into central Alberta Tuesday could produce significant amounts of snow.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday morning for the region east of the northern end of the Rocky Mountains.

According to the warning, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible by Thursday afternoon in Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills, Hinton and Grande Cache.

Story continues below

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Temperatures will also be unseasonably cool for most of the province until at least Friday.

Daytime highs are expected to be closer to average overnight lows around 0C, and some precipitation is possible for most areas.

To see the latest weather watches and warnings click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Central Alberta weather
Environment Canada
Snowfall Warning
Weather
Weather warnings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News