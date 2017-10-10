Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta Tuesday

A low pressure system moving into central Alberta Tuesday could produce significant amounts of snow.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday morning for the region east of the northern end of the Rocky Mountains.

According to the warning , 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible by Thursday afternoon in Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills, Hinton and Grande Cache.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Temperatures will also be unseasonably cool for most of the province until at least Friday.

Daytime highs are expected to be closer to average overnight lows around 0C, and some precipitation is possible for most areas.

To see the latest weather watches and warnings click here .

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.