Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta Tuesday
A low pressure system moving into central Alberta Tuesday could produce significant amounts of snow.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday morning for the region east of the northern end of the Rocky Mountains.
According to the warning, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible by Thursday afternoon in Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills, Hinton and Grande Cache.
“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”
Temperatures will also be unseasonably cool for most of the province until at least Friday.
Daytime highs are expected to be closer to average overnight lows around 0C, and some precipitation is possible for most areas.
To see the latest weather watches and warnings click here.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.