October 8, 2017
RCMP seize cocaine, crystal meth at rural property near Frobisher, Sask.

Crystal meth and cocaine were seized by Estevan RCMP following a traffic stop on the long weekend.

Estevan RCMP say they made a significant seizure of crystal meth and cocaine following a traffic stop on the Thanksgiving long weekend.

On Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in a dangerous driving incident.

RCMP found 38 grams of cocaine during the traffic stop.

Two Regina women, aged 51 and 35, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

RCMP said one of them was later found to be hiding a small quantity of crystal meth in her body cavity.

The investigation led police to search a rural property near Frobisher, Sask., on Sunday. Over a kilogram of crystal meth, 300 grams of a cocaine-based substance and a .22-calibre rifle were seized.

The 51-year-old woman is facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm while prohibited and careless storage of a firearm.

A 60-year-old Regina man was also arrested for drug and firearm charges.

The accused are expected to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.

