Edmonton Eskimos look to solidify playoff aspirations with win over Alouettes

The Edmonton Eskimos haven’t won a football game in two months thanks to six-game losing streak.

The Eskimos are 7-6 and still in a playoff spot. Remarkably, they can move closer to a playoff spot with a win over the Alouettes on Thanksgiving Day in Montreal.

Edmonton is currently in the crossover position in the Eastern Division.

On Saturday, the Ottawa Redblacks did the Eskimos a favour by beating the B.C. Lions 30-25.

The Eskimos are still two points up on the Lions for the crossover spot and hold the tie-breaker by virtue of winning the season series. With a win, Edmonton can move four points up on the Lions and move into a third-place tie in the Western Division with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

LISTEN: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas says getting help from the Redblacks is good but his team needs to help themselves.

The Eskimos lost their sixth straight game last week, falling 28-19 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Eskimos started slow offensively, not scoring a point in the first half but came alive in the second half. Edmonton scored 19 points, produced 331 yards of offence and recorded 17 first downs. Quarterback Mike Reilly recorded his 10th 300-yard passing game of the season but threw an interception to Bombers defensive back Chris Randle which was returned for a touchdown.

LISTEN: Eskimos QB Mike Reilly says his team is very much in control of their playoff positioning.

Edmonton made a trade this week, acquiring veteran running back C.J. Gable from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Gable will start on Monday and is coming off a stellar performance last week against the Toronto Argonauts, recording 157 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Gable has recorded 466 rushing yards, scored five touchdowns and has a 6.3-yard average per carry.

Gable has one of the best career rushing averages in CFL history at 5.8 yards per carry, that’s good for 13th best all-time.

Fellow running back Travon Van has been placed on the six-game injured list with a lower-body injury.

Offensive lineman Danny Groulx has been added to the six-game injured list after leaving practice on Saturday. David Beard will start at left guard with Jacob Ruby serving as the sixth offensive lineman.

Linebacker Blair Smith suffered a lower-body injury last week against the Bombers and has been placed on the six-game injured list.

The Eskimos signed National fullback John Delahunt this week and he will play on special teams.

Here is the projected offensive and defensive starters for Edmonton:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: C.J. Gable

Offensive Line: Joel Figeuroa-David Beard-Justin Sorensen-Matt O’Donnell-Colin Kelly

Receivers: Derel Walker-Adarius Bowman-Cory Watson-Brandon Zylstra-Duke Williams

Defence

Defensive Line: Philip Hunt-Almondo Sewell-Euclid Cummings-Odell Willis

Linebackers: Adam Konar-Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga-Kenny Ladler

Defensive Backs: Johnny Adams-Aaron Grymes-Neil King-Forrest Hightower-Chris Edwards

The Alouettes have lost seven straight games after a 59-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders last week. The Alouettes have been out-scored 118-17 in the first half of the last four games. The Alouettes are last in the CFL in average points scored per game (18.7), and eighth in points allowed (30.4).

The defense has allowed the fewest gains of 30 yards or more giving up just 17 of those plays. Linebacker Kyries Hebert has enjoyed a productive season; he’s 10 defensive tackles away from reaching 100 tackles for the first time in his career.

LISTEN: Alouettes LB Kyries Hebert remains positive through another tough season.

Drew Willy will start at quarterback for the second straight week. Willy is the 11th starting quarterback for the Alouettes since Anthony Calvillo’s last game in 2013, a span of 79 games.

If the Alouettes lose, they will be eliminated from the CFL post-season for the third straight season.

