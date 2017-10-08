Crime
October 8, 2017 4:06 pm

Stabbing near Lawrence Heights leaves one person in hospital

By AM640

Emergency officials responded just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Neptune Drive and Rajah Street area.

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press/File
Police have one suspect in custody after a stabbing near Lawrence Heights.

Emergency officials responded just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Neptune Drive and Rajah Street area near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

One victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

