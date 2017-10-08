Stabbing near Lawrence Heights leaves one person in hospital
Police have one suspect in custody after a stabbing near Lawrence Heights.
Emergency officials responded just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Neptune Drive and Rajah Street area near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.
One victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been laid at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
STABBING
Neptune Dr and Rajah St, report of a stabbing, no info as to extent of injuries, one man stabbed #GO1825450 ^cb
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 8, 2017
UPDATE – STABBING
Neptune Dr and Rajah St, one in custody #GO1825450 ^cb
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 8, 2017
