Stabbing near Lawrence Heights leaves one person in hospital

Police have one suspect in custody after a stabbing near Lawrence Heights.

Emergency officials responded just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Neptune Drive and Rajah Street area near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

READ MORE: Toronto police seeking public’s help in locating attempted murder suspect who set home ablaze

One victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Stabbing near Jane and Woolner leaves two male victims in serious condition

No charges have been laid at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

STABBING

Neptune Dr and Rajah St, report of a stabbing, no info as to extent of injuries, one man stabbed #GO1825450 ^cb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 8, 2017