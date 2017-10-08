Sports
October 8, 2017 12:38 pm
Updated: October 8, 2017 12:43 pm

Oksanen, Bradley have 4 points each as Regina Pats get past Saskatoon Blades 7-3

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Regina Pats got past the Saskatoon Blades 7-3 on Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.

File / Global News
A A

Emil Oksanen and Matt Bradley each had two goals and two assists to lead the Regina Pats past the Saskatoon Blades 7-3 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Sam Steel, Jake Leschyshyn and Jeff de Wit also scored for the Pats (3-3-1).

READ MORE: Steenbergen scores 4 goals as Swift Current Broncos beat Saskatoon Blades 6-2

Braylon Shmyr struck twice with Cameron Hebig also chipping in for Saskatoon (1-4-0).

Max Paddock turned aside 18 shots for the win in net. Nolan Maier stopped 34 shots in defeat.

Regina went 4 for 10 on the power play while the Blades were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

The teams play each other again at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday.

With files from Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blades Hockey
Brandt Centre
Hockey
Regina Pats
Regina Sports
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News