Recipe: Multiple ways to prepare sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving

1. Sweet Potato Hummus

Ingredients

– 3.5 cups (about ¾ lb) sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes

– Juice of 1 lime

– 1 clove garlic

– 1 550mL can of chickpeas

– 2 tbsp. tahini

– 3 tbsp. olive oil

– 1 chipotle pepper

– 4 tsp adobo sauce (from the can of Chipotle peppers)

– ½ tsp salt

– ½ tsp ground cumin

– ½ tsp ground coriander





– ½ tsp chili powder

Method

1. Fill a medium pot with 1/2” of water.

2. Add sweet potatoes and “steam” for 10 or so minutes, until sweet potatoes are completely soft. Drain and rinse under cold water.

3. While sweet potatoes are steaming, assemble the remaining ingredients in the base of a 7-cup food processor fitted with a steel blade.

4. Add steamed sweet potatoes to remaining ingredients and process on high for one minute. Scrape sides of food processor and process on high for another minute until smooth.

5. Serve with pita chips, veggies or bread.

2. Spiced Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients

– 3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes

– 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

– 5 cups chicken broth

– ½ teaspoon salt

– ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

– ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

– 1 cup cream

– 6 slices bacon, chopped

– 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

Method

1. Put the sweet potatoes, onion, chicken broth, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in the slow-cooker.

2. Cook for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low, until the sweet potatoes are soft. When ready to serve, heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Line a plate with paper towels.

3. Add the cream to the slow-cooker and puree until smooth using an immersion blender, set aside on warm. Alternatively, blend in batches in a blender.

4. Add the bacon and maple syrup to the skillet. Cook the bacon until crisp, 4-5 minutes. Transfer to the paper towel lined plate.

5. Ladle the soup into bowls (about 1 ½ cups each) and top with bacon.

3. Hasselback

Ingredients

– 4 medium sweet potatoes

– 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

– 1 teaspoon olive oil

– 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

– 1 garlic clove, finely minced

– Salt and freshly ground black pepper

– 6 tablespoons Greek yogurt or sour cream

– 1 green onion, white and green parts chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

2. Make a series of 1/8-inch slices along each potato, slicing 2/3 of the way through.

3. Stir together the butter, oil, thyme, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Rub the potatoes all over with the mixture, getting in between the slices.

4. Place on the baking sheet and roast until the center of the potatoes are tender and the outside is crisp, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

5. Halfway through the roasting time, remove the potatoes from the oven and run a fork gently across the tops of the potatoes, using light pressure, to fan the slices and separate them from one another.

6. Meanwhile, stir the yogurt and green onions with a pinch salt and a pinch pepper. Serve the sauce with the potatoes.

4. Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Roasted Grapes & Goat Cheese

Ingredients

– 4 sweet potatoes

– 2 cups red seedless grapes

– 1 tbsp. olive oil

– 4 oz. goat cheese crumbles

– 2 Tbsp. honey

– ¼ tsp. cinnamon

– ¼ tsp. nutmeg

– Pinch of salt and pepper

Method

1. Preheat oven to 400 ºF.

2. Using a fork, pierce several holes in the sweet potatoes. Place on a baking sheet lined with foil and bake for 40-50 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

3. Remove sweet potatoes from oven and slice in half, letting them sit until cool enough to handle.

4. Increase the oven temperature to 450 ºF.

5. Place grapes on a non-stick baking sheet and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

6. Roast grapes for 20-25 minutes or until skin begins to burst. Remove and let cool.

7. Once sweet potatoes are cooled, carefully remove the flesh while keeping the skin intact for presentation.

8. In a large bowl, combine the sweet potato, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, pepper and honey. Add the goat cheese, reserving 1 oz. on the side for topping. Mash well.

9. Scoop sweet potato mixture back into potato skins and re-heat halves to desired temperature.

10. Top potato halves with remaining goat cheese crumbles and roasted grapes. Drizzle with honey and serve.

5. Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients

– 4 medium sweet potatoes

– ¼ cup butter, softened

– ¼ cup sugar

– ¾ cup brown sugar

– 2 eggs, beaten

– 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

– ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

– 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

– 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

– ½ teaspoon salt

– ¾ cup evaporated milk

– 1 unbaked pie crust

Maple Whipped Topping:

– 1 cup whipping cream

– ¼ cup icing sugar

– 2 tablespoons maple syrup

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350 degree F.

2. Bake sweet potatoes for 1 hour in the oven on a baking sheet. When done, let cool.

3. Scrape the pulp out of the skin, transfer to a large bowl, and mash. Set aside.

4. In a medium bowl, beat together butter, sugar, and brown sugar until creamy. Add eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and salt.

5. Add evaporated milk and stir mixture into sweet potatoes. Beat together with mixer until smooth and pour into an unbaked pie shell.

6. Bake on bottom rack of oven for 1 hour or until center of pie is firm. Serve warm. Add dollop of whipped cream if desired.

Maple Whipped Topping:

1. In a medium bowl, beat together whipping cream and icing sugar.

2. Add maple syrup. Beat together until soft peaks form.