2 children, 1 man seriously injured after assault in north Toronto

Three people, including two children, have been rushed to hospital after a serious assault near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West in north Toronto.

Toronto EMS confirmed that paramedics arrived at the scene of a reported stabbing around 3:30 p.m.

Two children, one boy and one girl, were taken to Sick Kids hospital with serious injuries. An adult male was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released further information about the incident or the suspect.

