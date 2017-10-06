Fire at Asia Buffet restaurant in Saskatoon

An investigator is trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire at the Asia Buffet restaurant in Saskatoon.

Multiple 911 calls were received by the Saskatoon Fire Department just after 5 a.m. CT on Friday of the fire at 415 Circle Dr.

Witnesses reported heavy smoke and the smell of burned rubber.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from the HVAC system on the roof of the building.

Firefighters climbed on the roof to start battling the fire while rescue crews entered the restaurant to ensure no one was inside.

The restaurant was found empty and firefighters encountered heavy smoke inside.

Ceiling tiles were pulled down to check for fire extension.

A loss stopped was declared around 90 minutes after the first calls came in.

There is no damage estimate at this time.