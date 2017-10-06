Canada
October 6, 2017 10:19 am

Fire at Asia Buffet restaurant in Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The cause of a fire at the Asia Buffet restaurant in Saskatoon has yet to be determined.

Neil Fisher / Global News
A A

An investigator is trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire at the Asia Buffet restaurant in Saskatoon.

Multiple 911 calls were received by the Saskatoon Fire Department just after 5 a.m. CT on Friday of the fire at 415 Circle Dr.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. apartment building fire called suspicious

Witnesses reported heavy smoke and the smell of burned rubber.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from the HVAC system on the roof of the building.

Firefighters climbed on the roof to start battling the fire while rescue crews entered the restaurant to ensure no one was inside.

The restaurant was found empty and firefighters encountered heavy smoke inside.

Ceiling tiles were pulled down to check for fire extension.

READ MORE: 2 house fires in Saskatoon under investigation

A loss stopped was declared around 90 minutes after the first calls came in.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Asia Buffet
Asia Buffet Fire Saskatoon
Asia Buffet Saskatoon
Fire
HVAC
HVAC Fire
HVAC Fire Saskatoon
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News