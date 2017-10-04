Canada
Prince Albert, Sask. apartment building fire called suspicious

A fire at a Prince Albert apartment building has forced a number of people into temporary shelter.

Supplied / Prince Albert Fire Department
A suspicious fire in Prince Albert, Sask., has forced a number of people into temporary shelter.

The Prince Albert Fire Department was called to the 1400-block of 28th Street East just before 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a heavy fire on one side of the three-storey building.

Everyone inside had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

Firefighters started an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the fire and then searched the building.

Paramedics took three people to hospital but none of the injuries are considered serious.

Residents of the building are currently in the care of the Red Cross.

The cause of the suspicious fire remains under investigation.

