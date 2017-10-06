Strong winds push smoke from Verdant Creek wildfire into Calgary

The city received a number of calls from Calgarians who noticed a significant amount of smoke in the air on the west edge overnight.

The calls came in just before midnight with people wondering if there was a fire in the area.

The Calgary fire department investigated the situation and confirmed a strong shift in wind direction pushed smoke into Calgary from the Verdant Creek fire, which is still raging in the Rockies.

The Verdant Creek wildfire has been burning since mid-July, covering more than 18,000 hectares along the Alberta-B.C. border.