Strong winds push smoke from Verdant Creek wildfire into Calgary

The city received a number of calls from Calgarians who noticed a significant amount of smoke in the air on the west edge overnight.

The calls came in just before midnight with people wondering if there was a fire in the area.

The Calgary fire department investigated the situation and confirmed a strong shift in wind direction pushed smoke into Calgary from the Verdant Creek fire, which is still raging in the Rockies.

Area affected by the Verdant Creek wildfire

The Verdant Creek wildfire has been burning since mid-July, covering more than 18,000 hectares along the Alberta-B.C. border.

