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Travellers flying out of Kelowna International Airport will soon be paying more for parking and airport improvement fees.

On Monday, Kelowna City Council unanimously approved a new fee structure that will see several airport charges increase, including short-term and long-term parking rates.

The changes take effect Dec. 1.

The hourly rate for short-term parking will move to a flat $3 per hour, replacing the current rate of $2.25 for the first hour and $3.50 for each additional hour.

But the daily maximum for short-term parking will increase significantly, climbing from $27 to $50.

Airport officials say the higher daily rate is intended, in part, to discourage travelers from using the short-term lot for extended stays.

Weekly parking in the long-term lot will also become more expensive, increasing from $88 to $100.

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“I fly out twice a year and in between, so it’s not a good thing at all, ” said Penticton resident Rona Schwager.

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Parking isn’t the only thing going up. The Airport Improvement Fee (AIF), paid by every departing passenger, will gradually increase from the current $31 to $39 over the next five years, an increase of approximately 26 per cent.

The first increase from $31 to $33 takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Kelowna International Airport’s CEO said the revenue is needed to help fund $423 million in planned capital investment projects over the coming years at the country’s 9th busiest airport.

“When you look at our growth rate of our airport, we’ve been amongst the busiest airports in the country,” said Sam Samaddar. “With that passenger growth, we, you know, we need different infrastructure investments to support that growth.”

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Some of the major investments include terminal expansions, runway resurfacing and a new roundabout for easier airport access.

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Samaddar said that a review of airport fees found the new rates are comparable to other similarly-sized airports.

“The airport improvement fee that I understand,” said Kelowna resident Colin Chatfield, who was concerned about rising parking costs. “Parking fees are already quite high.”

There is some good news for travelers who drive to the airport.

A new seven-storey parkade is nearing completion and will add more than 1,000 stalls to the parking inventory.