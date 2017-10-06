B.C. Government announces members of the Fair Wages Commission
The people who will determine how soon the minimum wage will rise in British Columbia have been announced by the NDP government.
The plan is to eventually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Labour Minister Harry Bains announced the commission’s chair, Economist and SFU professor Marjorie Griffin Cohen, among members from the BC Business Council and unions.
“The hope for the Fair Wages Commission is for them to show us a path of how to best deal with it, so that workers have a little bit more money in their pocket.”
The Fair Wages Commission is a B.C. Green Party election promise.
The Greens say it was negotiated into the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the NDP.
Green leader Andrew Weaver says in a statement he welcomes “the creation of a Fair Wages Commission that takes politics out of discussion around the minimum wage.”
The NDP had campaigned on bringing in the $15 an hour minimum wage by 2021.
