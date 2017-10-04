Crime
October 4, 2017 4:02 pm

RCMP bust grow op in Smoky Lake, charge 2 from Edmonton

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Marijuana plants RCMP seized from the Smoky Lake Bottle Depot in Smoky Lake, Alta.

Courtesy: Smoky Lake RCMP
Two people from Edmonton are facing charges after RCMP in Smoky Lake, Alta. busted up a marijuana grow operation last week in a greenhouse at the Smoky Lake Bottle Depot.

On Sept. 27 at around 10 a.m., RCMP executed a search warrant at the bottle depot. In a release on Wednesday, police said they had received information that marijuana was allegedly being grown in the green house and being sold to youth in the community.

Inside police seized eight plants, heat lamps and air filtration and exhaust systems.

In a nearby trailer, police seized “items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances.”

Timothy Sakellariou, 38, and Bethanna Braucht, 41, have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and production of a controlled substance.

The two are scheduled to be in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Nov. 16, 2017.

Police said charges are pending against a third person, but provided no other details on who that is or what the charges may be.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3550 or the local police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

