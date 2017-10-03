‘No promises’ on Highway 1 widening in Fraser Valley: NDP

Commuters hoping to see Highway 1 widened south of the Fraser may find themselves waiting a little longer.

In the weeks leading up to the election, the former BC Liberal government pledged $113 million to widen the Trans-Canada Highway between 216th and 264th Streets to six lanes, but the NDP says that plan is now under review.

That’s despite signs still posted at the roadside to say the work is coming.

“No promises on any project except the commitment to four-lane Highway 1 east of Kamloops, to accelerate that. That’s the only one where it’s in my mandate letter as a commitment that we will definitely be doing,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena.

“At the moment, we’re just going through all the different infrastructure projects and working out where we are going to be going next,” Trevena said.

Meanwhile, Trevena said her ministry has been monitoring traffic in areas around the Port Mann Bridge since tolls were removed on Sept. 1.

“We have seen an increase in traffic, obviously. Along the Port Mann traffic is up about 24 per cent over last year, so we are monitoring this closely,” she said.

Trevena said the bridge is finally carrying the capacity it was designed for.