Anonymous alumnus donates $1.4M to Trent University’s School of the Environment

A former alumnus of Trent University has given the Peterborough post-secondary institution’s School of the Environment $1.4 million.

The money will be used to create three new scholarships, enhance existing scholarships and help students improve their education outside the classroom.

“It’s amazing,” said Shaun Watmough, the director of Trent’s School of the Environment. “It’s a game changer.”

Watmough said the donation will allow students to travel to conferences, or participate in field research on an international level.

READ MORE: Trent University clubs and groups offer safe places for students

The gift was announced Tuesday morning at Trent’s Peterborough campus. University officials describe it as the biggest single donation in Trent’s history.

Sherry Booth, Trent’s Director of Philanthropy, said the donor did not want to provide his or her identity, but does have long-standing ties with Trent.

“They used to walk the halls of this university themselves, they understand what Trent’s core values are,” Booth said.

“They heard we were in the campaign, they wanted to help. Conversations were had, and they were inspired.”

Booth was referring to Trent’s Unleash the Potential campaign, which aims to raise $50 million to improve student life and services at Trent.

The campaign has also raised money to help build the newly opened Trent Student Centre and renovate the Bata Library.