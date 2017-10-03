Rebel nightclub shooting: 2 suspects charged in deaths of 2 men

Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a double shooting outside the Rebel nightclub in Toronto’s Port Lands, which claimed the lives of two men over the weekend.

Toronto police responded to a call of a shooting at Polson and Cherry streets at around 3 a.m. where they located two men with gunshot wounds.

One victim was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police said there was an altercation between the two victims and another group when shots rang out.

READ MORE: 2 men in their 20s dead after shooting outside Toronto’s Rebel nightclub

The victims have been identified by police as 26-year-old Zemarai Khan Mohammed and 25-year-old Tyler McLean. Police have not released the motive behind the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Police identified the suspects as Abdirisaq Ali, 23, of Toronto, and Tanade Mohamed, 24, of Edmonton. Both men were arrested after search warrants were conducted in the York Mills Road and Don Valley Parkway area on Monday.

The suspects made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).