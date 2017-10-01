2 men in their 20s dead after shooting outside Toronto’s Rebel nightclub

A double shooting in Toronto’s Port Lands claimed the lives of two men in their 20s early Sunday morning.

Det. Kathy Stephenson told reporters officers responded to a call about shots fired at Polson and Cherry streets, just outside Rebel nightclub, at around 3 a.m.

Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where police said he later died.

Stephenson said the two victims were at the nightclub when an altercation broke out in the parking lot, which led to the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time, but Stephenson said a black vehicle fled the scene and was last seen travelling northbound on the Don Valley Parkway.

Police have downloaded surveillance video from Rebel nightclub and are looking to speak to anyone who may have been at the nightclub Saturday night.

In a written statement, Rebel nightclub told Global News, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of this morning’s shooting in the Port Lands.

“Public safety and security is our top priority at Rebel and we will continue to ensure that it remains that way with the highest standard of support.”

The statement goes on to say the establishment is fully cooperating with police in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

