Southern Alberta highways closed after snowstorm hits the region

Several highways in southern Alberta were closed Monday after high winds and icy snow blew through southern Alberta.

The winter storm made for poor visibility and driving conditions on city roads.

Highway 1 from Calgary to Bassano was closed just after 11 due to the road conditions, Alberta Transportation tweeted.

Hwy1 closed from Calgary to Bassano due to winter road conditions. Travel is not recommended. (11:12am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 2, 2017

The government also tweeted that travel along highways east of the city was not recommended.

The QEII highway was also hit hard by Monday’s winter storm, with a jack-knifed semi-truck blocking all southbound lanes at Innisfail.

QEII is hit hard by #abstorm. All SB lanes at RCMP kennels #Innisfail are blocked by jack knifed semi. #SlowDown extreme #WinterDriving ! — QEIITraffic (@QEIITraffic) October 2, 2017

Several other travel advisories were issued via the province’s Twitter account.

Highway 3 was also closed to all travel in both directions between Taber and Medicine Hat.

“Much of central and southern Alberta is currently experiencing winter weather conditions,” Alberta’s transportation department said in a release.

“Motorists are advised to avoid any non-essential travel between Calgary and Medicine Hat and between Medicine Hat and Lethbridge for the rest of today.”

The department said crews are working to clear the highways to make them safe for driving as soon as possible.

In the city of Calgary, police received reports of 55 crashes between midnight and 11 a.m.