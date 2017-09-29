Kelowna’s tallest building started selling condos on Friday; almost 30 per cent were sold by 10:30 a.m.

It’s called the “One Water Street” development, an ambitious project that will see the construction of Kelowna’s two tallest towers.

Standing at 36 and 29 storeys, the buildings will be raised at what’s been dubbed the “dirt pile” at the corner of Ellis Street and Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

The 221 units in the taller tower went on sale Friday morning. Sixty suites (almost 30 per cent) had already been sold by 10:30 a.m.

While the initial sales are by appointment only, walk-ins will have their chance to make a purchase starting on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Prices range from $300,000 all the way to $2 million plus.

Construction on the first, taller tower is expected to begin in the next few months with an expected occupancy date in the summer of 2020.

The “One Water Street” development isn’t the only one in high demand. The Ella development slated for the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue is also selling fast.

The sales centre for the 20-storey concrete tower opened Wednesday morning but two-thirds of the units have already been sold in pre-sales.

Prices at the Ella development range from the $200,000 range for a studio all the way to $800,000 for a luxury two-bedroom plus den.

Construction on the Ella building will begin in early 2018 with a completion date sometime in the spring of 2020.