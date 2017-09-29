Alberta union argues benefits of minimum wage climbing to highest in Canada

Alberta will have the highest minimum wage in the country when it increases to $13.60 an hour on Sunday and those in favour and opposed to the move are voicing their opinions.

Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan is a proponent of the increase. He said there are two major upsides to increasing the minimum wage: it reduces employee turnover, which increases productivity and profits, and it results in minimum wage workers spending more money on the local economy.

“They don’t hoard that money, they don’t save it, they don’t spend it on lavish trips abroad like wealthier people might, instead they spend it and they spend it on the local economy,” McGowan said.

READ MORE: Does $15 minimum wage kill jobs? Experts debate Seattle’s results

Local businesses have argued a minimum wage increase will force them to cut staff or cut hours, and an Alberta economist published a report with the C.D. Howe Institute suggested raising minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2018 could lead to the loss of roughly 25,000 jobs.

“That’s a lot of jobs,” Joseph Marchand, economist and University of Alberta associate professor of economics, said. “If you look at individuals geographically between the 15 to 24 age group, they’ve already lost 27,000 jobs over the last two years since the policy was implemented.”

READ MORE: Economists dispute report suggesting Alberta minimum wage hike will cost 25K jobs

University of Calgary associate professor of economics Trevor Tombe disputed the numbers, arguing the number of jobs lost would be about 15,000.

McGowan said those are false, dire threats.

“We have literally 100 years of experience with these kind of predictions and you know what? It’s never happened. The sky has never fallen, massive job losses never occurred as a result in the increase in the minimum wage, whether those increases are small or large.”

READ MORE: Reality check: Is a $15 minimum wage bad for the economy?

McGowan said an increase in minimum wage in Alberta will have the impact of injecting nearly $1 billion into the provincial economy, which will grow the economy and create jobs.

“It’s useful to compare performance and our labour markets to Saskatchewan which has a very similar economy,” McGowan said.

“If the minimum wage was a job killer, what you should see is job loss in low-wage service sector jobs here in Alberta and nothing similar in Saskatchewan, but that’s not happening. Our labour markets are on a very similar trajectory.”

Those who oppose and support the minimum wage increase are expected to continue to weigh in on the issue.

During a media availability on Friday morning, members of the United Conservastive Party, including interim leader Nathan Cooper, are expected to urge the government to not follow through with the increase.

On Friday afternoon, Alberta Labour Minister Christina Gray will discuss Sunday’s increase.