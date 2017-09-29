Crime
September 29, 2017 10:41 am
Updated: September 29, 2017 10:45 am

Alberta police dog accidentally fires handgun found after parking lot fight

By Online Reporter  Global News

File: RCMP cruiser.

File / Global News
A police dog in Chestermere, Alta., had a close call on Thursday when it inadvertently fired a handgun found while investigating a fight in a grocery store parking lot.

RCMP said one shot was fired, but neither the dog nor his handlers were injured.

At the time, the dog was tracking two suspects.

Officers began investigating the fight at around 6:30 p.m. after being called to the unnamed grocery store for reports of an assault with a weapon.

RCMP said two men assaulted a third in an incident in which a gun was seen — but not fired. Witnesses intervened in the attack and the suspects ran from the scene.

While tracking the suspects, the dog found a handgun in a bushy and treed area near the grocery store.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said the trigger was “activated” by the police dog during the recovery of the weapon, causing a shot to be fired.

The police dog wasn’t injured and “no civilians” were in the area at the time.

The victim of the assault was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they don’t believe the assault was a random attack and said there is no concern for public safety.

