Person of interest in custody after threat made to Duke of Connaught Public School

Toronto police say a person of interest is in custody following a threat made to Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood on Thursday.

The unspecified threat forced the school under a hold and secure order that remains in place on Friday. The Toronto District School Board said the security protocol has been enacted as a precaution.

As a precaution, the Hold & Secure at Duke of Connaught Jr & Sr PS will continue this morning. Police continue their investigation. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) September 29, 2017

Toronto police said there is no immediate concern for the safety of students and staff.

Authorities said officers conducted a thorough search of the school on Thursday but nothing suspicious was located.

Police said the person of interest faces domestic related charges that are unrelated to the threat at the school.

A police spokesperson told Global News the individual does not attend the school and their age has not been released.

Several police cruisers were seen parked in front of the school Friday morning and they are expected to be present for the remainder of the day.