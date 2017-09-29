Okanagan Sun face Langley Rams Sunday

The Okanagan Sun feel like they have targets on their backs with their 7-0-1 record on the season heading into Sunday’s last home game of the regular season against the Langley Rams.

Coach Ben Macauley says the team isn’t taking their success for granted heading into the final games of the regular season, especially with playoff cuts that will see 37 players taken off the roster.

The Sun must reduce the team from 77 players to 40 for the playoffs following their last game of the regular season against the Westshore Rebels Oct. 7.

Macauley calls the Rams a talented team and ensure the Sun will not take their chances of winning lightly.

Right Guard Carter Comeau believes having a home town crowd helps give the team a boost.

Sunday’s game at the Kelowna Apple Bowl begins at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.