Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s arrest at Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Ontario’s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses after a man was diagnosed with a serious injury following two arrests by Toronto police.
The Special Investigations Unit said officers were called to Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Aug. 26 in regards to a man’s behaviour.
Toronto police arrested the 53-year-old man and took him to the police station. The SIU said the man was arrested again the following day.
Afterwards, the man reportedly visited a physician who diagnosed him with a serious injury.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have witnessed the interaction between police officers and the man at Yorkdale Shopping Centre to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
As well, anyone with video evidence related to the incident can upload it through the SIU website.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
