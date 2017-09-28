Mark Stephen: Former Stampeder Nik Lewis to be honoured in Calgary

Enjoy the ride with Nik Lewis, one more time.

The former Calgary Stampeder and now Alouette will be at McMahon Stadium on Friday night, but not in uniform. A leg injury will confine Lewis to the sidelines.

Despite all that, he will be the center of attention. First, he is a charismatic figure and, second, he will be acknowledged for becoming the Canadian Football League’s career pass-catching leader.

Few athletes anywhere have maintained such close ties to a team’s fan base – especially when they don’t play for the team.

Lewis is in his third season with Montreal, yet he is fondly remembered here. In fact, his loyal Nik Lewis nation fan club will hold a tailgate party prior to the game.

Name anyone who has been so honoured while playing in their hometown, never mind playing for an opponent. There isn`t anyone else.

Lewis is an unlikely candidate for this kind of celebrity. He arrived in Calgary in 2004 on the recommendation of the athletic therapist for the women’s softball team. Both Edmonton and Calgary had worked out Lewis and were prepared to offer him a contract.

Lewis, who knew nothing about Canada at the time, consulted with the only Canadian he knew. That was the Calgary-born women’s softball team therapist who told him Calgary was a far superior city to Edmonton. So he signed here!

From a straight football viewpoint, it was also a great choice. The Stampeders of that year were a struggling bunch and there was an opening for a rookie. Contrast that with the Eskimos of that year, who were defending Grey Cup Champions.

Would Lewis have even made it out of camp? That’s hard to say, but the competition for playing time was far sterner in Edmonton than in Calgary.

Lewis went on to be rookie of the year in 2004. He built on that success with a total of nine 1,000-yard seasons. Along the way, he entertained, he competed, he offended, he played very hard and now is in the ranks of Canadian Football League greats.

He will not be in uniform, but you know who the star will be on Friday night.