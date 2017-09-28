Car stolen in the Lower Mainland connected to Kamloops gang member’s homicide

RCMP confirmed Thursday that a red Honda Civic found burning on a residential street in Kamloops on Sept. 21 is connected to the shooting death of Red Scorpions gang member Konaam Shirzad, 34, that same evening.

The car was stolen in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP said Shirzad was shot outside of his home on Hudson’s Bay Trail, on Kamloops’ south shore.

According to police, a 28-year-old man also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said just minutes after the shooting, officials received reports of the red Honda Civic burning on Odin Court, a residential street a four kilometre drive from the shooting location.

Police are releasing surveillance video images of suspects and the vehicle in the area of the shooting, hoping it will prompt possible witnesses to come forward.

RCMP said that before the shooting surveillance video captured the car being parked on Hudson’s Bay Trail.

Other images from surveillance video show two suspects getting out of the car and walking across an empty lot.

Police are hoping to talk to the driver of an SUV that passed the car as it was parking on Hudson’s Bay Trail and a pedestrian who was walking north on the same street as the two suspects were crossing the empty lot.

A Kamloops resident tells Global News what he heard the night Red Scorpions member Konaam Shirzad was killed.



RCMP said that Shirzad had been involved with the Red Scorpions for around 17 years.

Red Scorpions leader Jonathan Bacon was killed in a shooting in downtown Kelowna in August 2011.

The Red Scorpions were also involved in the infamous Surrey Six murders, where six people died in a Surrey high-rise back in 2007.

– with files from Matt Lee, Amy Judd and Kelly Hayes