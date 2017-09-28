N.S. RCMP investigating after shot fired into Brier Island home

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after someone discharged a firearm into a home in Westport, on Brier Island.

Police say a shot was fired into the living room of a home on Second Street around midnight on Thursday.

A man, woman, and small child were home at the time of the shooting.

There were no injuries.

Police are still investigating but do not believe this was a random act.

RCMP say the home is in a rural area and not visible to neighbours.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.