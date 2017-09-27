Nova Scotia man charged with threatening Indigenous fishermen

RCMP have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with an ongoing case involving fishermen in Nova Scotia.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Clyde River, N.S. on Sept. 22. The man, whose name has not been released, is facing two counts of uttering threats.

It’s alleged online threats were made to Indigenous fishermen who were fishing in the waters off the southwestern part of the province.

RCMP say they are still attempting to locate a second man who is facing the same charges.

“The RCMP’s role in a situation such as this is to keep the peace, while keeping in mind that everyone has the right to freedom of expression by publicly voicing their opinion in a peaceful and lawful manner,” said Supt. Bruce Stuart, RCMP.

“We take allegations of threats seriously and following a thorough investigation, charges are being laid.”

The allegations come less than two weeks after fishermen across southwestern Nova Scotia staged protests outside of Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) offices, calling for DFO officials to do more to stop illegal lobster poaching.

While fishermen did not specifically say it was Indigenous fishermen who were catching lobster out-of-season, the director for DFO in the region told Global News that they had received complaints from fishermen regarding the food, social and ceremonial fishery, which was an Aboriginal right.

