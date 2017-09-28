Theft won’t fly: suspect arrested in missing luggage case at YVR

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spree of stolen luggage at Richmond’s Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Richmond RCMP arrested the man at YVR Tuesday night.

The suspect has been allegedly stealing luggage from the domestic arrival carousels throughout the month of September.

As passengers got off planes and headed to pickup their luggage, someone got to the carousel first and grabbed their bag. The most recent of these thefts occurring Sunday.

Two days later, YVR security staff saw a man that fit witnesses’ descriptions and arrested him.

The suspect is from Vancouver and is known to police.